Germany, Turkey leaders trade barbs over Israel-Hamas war

BERLIN - Germany and Turkey’s leaders traded barbs on Friday over Israel’s war on Hamas, with Chancellor Olaf Scholz stressing the country’s right to self-defence while President Recep Tayyip Erdogan demanded an end to Israel’s military operation.

Mr Erdogan is on a highly controversial visit to staunch Israel defender Germany, made more tricky by his recent accusations directed at Israel.

The Turkish leader has branded Israel a “terror state” and repeatedly defended the Hamas militants who rule Gaza as “liberators” fighting for their land.

Mr Erdogan did not repeat such statements in Berlin, but nevertheless lashed out at Israel over its air and ground campaign in Gaza, triggered by the deadly Oct 7 attack by Hamas in Israel.

“Shooting hospitals or killing children does not exist in the Torah, you can’t do it,” he said, at a joint press conference ahead of a dinner with Mr Scholz.

In talks with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier earlier on Friday, Mr Erdogan had said that “Israel’s attacks on Palestinian lands must end and that the reaction from the whole world against human rights violations is important”, the Turkish presidency said in a statement.

But Mr Scholz voiced backing for Israel’s war on Hamas, saying that long-term peace could not be forged in the region unless Hamas lost its ability to launch attacks.

“There is a need to make Israel’s self-defence possible and not to call it into question,” he said.

‘Difficult moments’

Mr Erdogan has been increasingly critical of Israel’s war against Hamas, triggered after the Islamist group’s attack that Israel said killed around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, with around 240 hostages taken.

While Mr Scholz travelled to Israel to offer Germany’s unconditional support, the Turkish leader has accused Israel of committing war crimes with its bombardment and ground incursion in Gaza.

The death toll there has hit 12,000, mostly civilians and including thousands of children, according to Gaza’s Hamas-run health ministry.

Ahead of his trip to Germany, Mr Erdogan ramped up his verbal attacks against Israel, calling it a “terror state” and alleging the West was “trying to exonerate the murderers”.