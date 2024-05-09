While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 9

EU agrees to arm Ukraine using Russian asset profits
EU member states reached agreement May 8 on a plan to use billions of euros in profits from frozen Russian central bank assets to arm Ukraine and fund its post-war reconstruction.
Moscow has made a string of battlefield gains in recent months, pressing its manpower and weapons advantage as Kyiv awaited critical new Western aid more than two years into the conflict.
With Washington finally set to deliver on a long-stalled aid package, Kyiv’s other major backer the European Union has also been pushing for months to find more funds.
Leaders of the 27-nation bloc agreed in March to move ahead with the assets proposal, expected to unlock some €3 billion (S$4.3 billion) a year, leaving diplomats to hammer out the details.
Britain to expel Russia defence attache over intel role
The UK government on May 8 raised tensions with the Kremlin by announcing it would expel a Russian defence attache for being “an undeclared military intelligence officer”.
Interior minister James Cleverly told parliament the UK would also remove the diplomatic status of several Russian-owned properties, including one in Sussex, southern England, and another in London “which we believe have been used for intelligence purposes”.
There would also be new restrictions on Russian diplomatic visas such as a cap on the length of time Russian diplomats can spend in the UK, he added.
US paused Israel weapons shipment due to Rafah
President Joe Biden’s decision to hold up delivery of high payload munitions to Israel was taken over a possible Israeli offensive in Rafah that Washington believes could put Palestinian civilians at risk, Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said on May 8.
Mr Austin was the first senior Biden administration official to publicly explain what appeared to be a possible shift in US policy towards arming Israel.
Mr Biden had pledged his complete support for Israel following the Oct 7 attack on the country by Palestinian militant group Hamas, and he sent Washington’s closest Middle East ally weaponry worth billions of dollars.
Japan bread recalled after rat parts found inside packs
More than 100,000 packets of sliced bread have been recalled in Japan after parts of a black rat’s body were discovered inside two of them, the manufacturer said on May 8.
Food recalls are rare in Japan, a country with famously high standards of sanitation, and Pasco Shikishima Corporation said it was investigating how the rodent remains had crept in to its products.
The company said it was so far unaware of anyone falling sick after eating its processed white “chojuku” bread, long a staple of Japanese breakfast tables.
Joselu sends Real Madrid into Champions League final
Real Madrid produced a spectacular comeback against Bayern Munich to reach the Champions League final with Joselu striking twice late on, earning them a 2-1 win on May 8 to progress 4-3 on aggregate.
Alphonso Davies smashed the visiting German giants ahead in the second half but record 14-time winners Madrid produced a sensational comeback with Joselu netting in the 88th and 91st minutes.
Spanish champions Real Madrid face another German side, Borussia Dortmund, in the Wembley final on June 1, after they stunned the team they call their “black beast”.