While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 9

EU agrees to arm Ukraine using Russian asset profits

EU member states reached agreement May 8 on a plan to use billions of euros in profits from frozen Russian central bank assets to arm Ukraine and fund its post-war reconstruction.

Moscow has made a string of battlefield gains in recent months, pressing its manpower and weapons advantage as Kyiv awaited critical new Western aid more than two years into the conflict.

With Washington finally set to deliver on a long-stalled aid package, Kyiv’s other major backer the European Union has also been pushing for months to find more funds.

Leaders of the 27-nation bloc agreed in March to move ahead with the assets proposal, expected to unlock some €3 billion (S$4.3 billion) a year, leaving diplomats to hammer out the details.

