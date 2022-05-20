While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 20

Congress sends US$40b Ukraine aid package to Biden

The US Senate approved nearly US$40 billion (S$55 billion) in aid for Ukraine on Thursday sending the Bill to the White House for President Joe Biden to sign into law as Washington races to keep military assistance flowing nearly three months after Russia's invasion.

The Senate voted 86-11 in favour of the package of military, economic and humanitarian assistance, by far the largest US aid package for Ukraine to date. All 11 no votes were from Republicans.

"This is a large package, and it will meet the large needs of the Ukrainian people as they fight for their survival," Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said, urging support for the emergency supplemental spending Bill before the vote.

"By passing this emergency aid, the Senate can now say to the Ukrainian people: help is on the way. Real help. Significant help. Help that could make sure that the Ukrainians are victorious," Schumer said.

READ MORE HERE

Ukrainians show off embroidered shirts to celebrate unity