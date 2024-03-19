While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 18

Israel team to visit US over Rafah, Gaza ‘anarchy’ concerns

US President Joe Biden warned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on March 18 that an Israeli military operation in Rafah would deepen anarchy in Gaza and they agreed that teams from each side would meet in Washington to discuss it, the White House said.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters the two countries would have a comprehensive discussion on the way forward in Gaza, where a humanitarian crisis is raging after six months of fighting.

The meeting could happen this week or next, Mr Sullivan said, and no Rafah operation would proceed before the talks.

“Anarchy reigns in areas that Israel’s military has cleared, but not stabilised” in Gaza and a humanitarian crisis would deepen if Israel were to go ahead with an offensive in Rafah, Mr Sullivan said, summarising Mr Biden’s message to Mr Netanyahu.

