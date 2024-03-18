Bear injures five in latest Slovakia attack

BRATISLAVA - A Slovak tourist town declared an emergency situation on March 18 over a bear attack that left five people injured, including a child, just days after a woman died in a similar incident.

The northern municipality of Liptovsky Mikulas, located at the foot of the Tatra mountains with popular ski resorts in close proximity, witnessed the bear attack on March 17.

“The bear spent about 20 minutes in the town centre, attacked five people and retreated into the woods,” the town’s spokeswoman Viktoria Capcikova told AFP.

“Five people, including a 10-year-old child suffered cuts and bites. The oldest individual treated in the hospital is a 72-year-old man,” she said.

The authorities on March 18 called on dwellers not to venture outside residential areas, in particular in the evening and early morning hours as the bear was still on the loose.

Six patrol groups consisting of hunters, police officers and wildlife experts were trying to locate it around Liptovsky Mikulas, nearly 300km from Bratislava.

“They have at their disposal a drone with thermal vision, night vision, camera traps and service weapons,” Ms Capcikova added.

On March 15, a woman from Belarus died following a separate bear attack in the Demanovska Dolina valley area in Liptovsky Mikulas district.

The 31-year-old woman fell to her death from a cliff after being chased by a bear, officials said.