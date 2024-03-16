While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 16

Ballot boxes vandalised as presidential vote starts

The first day of voting in Russia’s presidential election was marred by acts of vandalism at polling stations on March 15, with at least nine arrests for pouring dye into ballot boxes and arson attacks.

Vladimir Putin is set to secure another six years in the Kremlin after a three-day vote he has cast as a show of Russians’ loyalty and support for his invasion Ukraine, now in its third year.

Despite authorities warning that election-day protesters faced heavy punishment, at least nine were arrested for acts of vandalism at polling stations.

In Moscow, video showed a woman setting a voting booth alight, filling a polling station with smoke, while another showed a woman pouring green dye into a ballot box.

