Russian missile attack kills two in Ukraine's Odesa, governor says

Updated
Mar 15, 2024, 07:23 PM
Published
Mar 15, 2024, 07:21 PM

A Russian missile attack on Ukraine's southern city of Odesa on Friday killed at least two people and wounded others, the regional governor said.

"There are also seriously injured among the medics and rescuers. The total number of victims is being specified," Oleh Kiper, the governor, said on Telegram messenger.

He added that the two killed were a medic and a rescuer, who rushed to the site after the first strike. Ukraine's Air Force announced a ballistic missile threat ahead of the blasts in the city.

Odesa, home to Ukraine's Black sea port infrastructure, has long been a target of Russian attacks, especially after Moscow quit a U.N.-brokered deal that allowed safe passage for Ukrainian grain shipments.

In recent weeks, Moscow has stepped up its attacks. REUTERS

