While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 15

US expressed its concerns over China's alignment with Russia in meeting

The United States is concerned about China's alignment with Russia and has raised these concerns to Beijing, a US official said on Monday following a meeting of top American and Chinese officials in Rome.

US national security adviser Jake Sullivan and China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi had a substantial discussion of Russia's war against Ukraine in their meeting on Monday, the White House said in a statement.

It added that Mr Sullivan and Mr Yang covered a range of issues and "also underscored the importance of maintaining open lines of communication between the United States and China".

A senior administration official told reporters the meeting was "an intense seven-hour session reflecting the gravity of the moment" and the US commitment to maintaining open lines of communication.

READ MORE HERE

EU member states agree new package of sanctions against Russia