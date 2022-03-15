Malaysia's Jho Low stole $1.94 billion from Goldman 1MDB deals, FBI agent says

NEW YORK (BLOOMBERG) - Fugitive financier Jho Low, the alleged mastermind of the 1MDB scandal, stole US$1.42 billion (S$1.94 billion) from bond transactions that Goldman Sachs Group arranged for the Malaysian wealth fund, an FBI agent who traced the funds testified.

Federal Bureau of Investigation agent Eric Van Dorn cited the sum from the witness stand on Monday (March 14) in the bribery trial of ex-Goldman banker Roger Ng.

Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak reaped US$756 million of the US$6.5 billion total, Van Dorn told the jury.

Khadem al-Qubaisi, a former managing director of Abu Dhabi's state-owned International Petroleum Investment, which guaranteed the 1MDB transactions, received US$472.8 million, Van Dorn told the jurors in federal court in Brooklyn, New York.

Ng is the only Goldman banker to go to trial over the epic looting of 1Malaysia Development Bhd.

Van Dorn, who said he tracked how the money was siphoned off to at least 16 recipients, told the jury that Ng got US$35.1 million from two of the three bond transactions, while former Goldman banker Tim Leissner, who pleaded guilty to the fraud and is cooperating with the US against Ng, got US$73.4 million.

Najib was convicted in Malaysia and sentenced to 12 years in prison. He is appealing the conviction.

A spokesman for Najib didn't immediately return an email seeking comment on Van Dorn's testimony.