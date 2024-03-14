While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, March 14

US House passes Bill that could ban TikTok

The US House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed a Bill on March 13 that would give TikTok’s Chinese owner ByteDance about six months to divest the US assets of the short-video app used by about 170 million Americans or face a ban.

The Bill was passed 352-65, with bipartisan support.

But it faces a more uncertain path in the Senate where some favour a different approach to regulating foreign-owned apps that could pose security concerns. Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has not indicated how he plans to proceed.

TikTok called the Bill a “ban” and urged senators to listen to their constituents before taking any action.

READ MORE HERE

Lithuania blames Russia for hammer attack