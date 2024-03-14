Emma Navarro stuns Aryna Sabalenka to reach Indian Wells quarter-finals

INDIAN WELLS, United States - American Emma Navarro shocked second-seeded Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 on March 13 to reach the quarter-finals of the WTA and ATP Indian Wells Masters.

Navarro, ranked 23rd in the world, pushed Sabalenka hard on a breezy Stadium Court to notch her first career win over a top-five player.

The victory continues a strong season for 22-year-old Navarro, the 2021 US collegiate champion who won the WTA title in Hobart and reached the semi-finals in Auckland and San Diego.

Sabalenka, meanwhile, has found it frustrating going since her successful title defence at 2024’s first Grand Slam.

The Belarusian’s fourth-round exit follows her opening-match defeat in Dubai in February.

Navarro will face either ninth-ranked Maria Sakkari of Greece or unseeded Diane Parry of France for a place in the semi-finals. AFP