While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 21

Israel's foreign minister Yair Lapid to become PM as country heads to election

Israeli lawmakers will vote to dissolve parliament, opening the way for the country’s fifth election in three years, following weeks of pressure on Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s fragile ruling coalition.

Bennett will step aside to be replaced by Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, his partner in the unlikely coalition of opposites that ended former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s record 12-year rule 12 months ago.

Lapid, a former journalist who heads the largest party in the coalition, will serve as interim prime minister until new elections can be held.

A vote will be held in parliament next week, after which Lapid will take over the premiership, according to Bennett’s spokesperson.

