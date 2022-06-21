Macron to hold talks with French opposition parties over parliament deadlock

PARIS (AFP) - French President Emmanuel Macron will this week hold talks with representatives of leading political parties to find a way forward after his coalition failed to win a majority in parliamentary elections, the presidency said Monday.

The aim of the talks Tuesday and Wednesday at the Elysee Palace will be to "build solutions to serve the French" at a time when there is no "alternative majority" to that of Macron's ruling alliance, said a presidential official who asked not to be named and without specifying which figures would attend.