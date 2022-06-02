While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 2

Denmark says ‘yes’ to joining EU common defence policy
An overwhelming majority of Danes, almost 67 per cent, voted on Wednesday in favour of joining the EU’s common defence policy 30 years after opting out, results showed with 99 per cent of ballots counted.
The vote comes on the heels of neighbouring Finland and Sweden’s historic applications for Nato membership, as the war in Ukraine forces countries in Europe to rethink their security policy.
“Tonight, Denmark has sent a very important signal. To our allies in Europe and Nato, and to (Russian President Vladimir) Putin. We’re showing, that when Putin invades a free country and threatens stability in Europe, we others pull together,” Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told cheering supporters.
“Denmark now can partake in the European cooperation on defence and security. And for that I’m very, very happy”, she said.
Ukrainians shelter from Russian shelling under chemical plant
A number of civilians are sheltering from Russian shelling under a chemical plant in the Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk and authorities fear it may still have stocks of dangerous materials, the regional governor told Reuters on Wednesday.
Russian forces entered the city, the largest still held by Ukraine in the eastern Luhansk region, late last week after weeks of shelling as they try to take full control of the industrial Donbas region.
Ukraine on Tuesday said a Russian air strike hit a nitric acid tank in Sievierodonetsk, releasing a large pink cloud (above).
Elon Musk tells Tesla staff: Return to office or leave
Tesla chief executive Elon Musk has asked employees to return to the office or leave the company, according to an email sent to employees and seen by Reuters.
"Everyone at Tesla is required to spend a minimum of 40 hours in the office per week," Musk said in the email.
"If you don't show up, we will assume you have resigned."
Jury awards Depp US$15m, Heard US$2m in defamation fight
A Virginia jury on Wednesday ruled that actor Amber Heard defamed ex-husband Johnny Depp in a widely watched six-week trial that featured explicit and graphic evidence and testimony detailing the former Hollywood couple's soured relationship.
The seven-person jury also ruled in favour of Heard in some aspects of her counter-suit against Depp.
Jurors awarded Depp US$15 million (S$20 million) in damages from Heard. The panel awarded Heard US$2 million in damages.
Football: Ukraine beat Scotland to keep World Cup dream alive
Ukraine manager Oleksandr Petrakov dedicated his side’s 3-1 win over Scotland to reach a World Cup play-off final to those fighting in the trenches of his war-torn homeland.
In their first competitive match since Ukraine was invaded by Russia, Andriy Yarmolenko, Roman Yaremchuk and Artem Dovbyk scored the goals to set up a clash away to Wales on Sunday for a place in Qatar later this year.
“This victory was not for me or for the team members, it was for our country. This was a huge victory for Ukraine,” said Petrakov.