While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 2

Denmark says ‘yes’ to joining EU common defence policy

An overwhelming majority of Danes, almost 67 per cent, voted on Wednesday in favour of joining the EU’s common defence policy 30 years after opting out, results showed with 99 per cent of ballots counted.

The vote comes on the heels of neighbouring Finland and Sweden’s historic applications for Nato membership, as the war in Ukraine forces countries in Europe to rethink their security policy.

“Tonight, Denmark has sent a very important signal. To our allies in Europe and Nato, and to (Russian President Vladimir) Putin. We’re showing, that when Putin invades a free country and threatens stability in Europe, we others pull together,” Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told cheering supporters.

“Denmark now can partake in the European cooperation on defence and security. And for that I’m very, very happy”, she said.

