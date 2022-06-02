Football: Ukraine beat Scotland to keep World Cup dream alive

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND (AFP) - Ukraine manager Oleksandr Petrakov dedicated his side’s 3-1 win over Scotland to reach a World Cup play-off final to those fighting in the trenches of his war-torn homeland.

In their first competitive match since Ukraine was invaded by Russia, Andriy Yarmolenko, Roman Yaremchuk and Artem Dovbyk scored the goals to set up a clash away to Wales on Sunday for a place in Qatar later this year.

“This victory was not for me or for the team members, it was for our country. This was a huge victory for Ukraine,” said Petrakov.

“They did everything for the people they play for, the Ukrainians.

“For the people watching them back home: the armed forces in the trenches, the people working in the hospitals. They say thank you to us and we say thank you to them.”

The match had been moved from March, just weeks after the war began, to give Ukraine the chance to fulfil the fixture.

Six of the starting line-up for the visitors are still contracted to Ukrainian clubs and had not played competitively for months.

Manchester City’s Oleksandr Zinchenko broke down in tears on the eve of the game as he described how much it would mean to take Ukraine to the World Cup.

But led by the exceptional Zinchenko, they showed no signs of rust or letting the expectation of a nation weigh heavily on their shoulders.

“We played for those who fight in trenches, who fight with their last drop of blood. We played for Ukrainians who suffer every day,” added Petrakov.

“We still have the Wales game in front of us. We will do everything to make Ukrainians proud.”

The Ukrainian players entered the field draped in yellow and blue flags before an emotionally-charged national anthem which was applauded from all sides of the stadium.