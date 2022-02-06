While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 6

Moroccan boy trapped in well dies before rescue
A small boy trapped in a well in northern Moroccan for five days died before rescuers were able to reach him late on Saturday and retrieve his body, two government officials said.
Footage posted on social media showed the scene after his body was recovered, with hundreds of distraught rescue workers and onlookers gathered at the site chanting to god and shining the flashlights of their phones into the air.
Rayan Awram, aged five, fell into the well at his village of Ighran in the hills near Chefchaouen on Tuesday, triggering a huge rescue effort that engrossed the country.
Rescuers finally reached him late on Saturday after removing much of the adjacent hillside and delicately tunnelling a horizontal passage into the well.
In city near border, Ukrainians protest Russian threat
A Ukrainian flag wrapped around her shoulders, pensioner Iryna Gayeva had a simple message as she demonstrated in second city Kharkiv on Saturday, just 40km from the Russian border.
"We do not want Russia," she told AFP, as she joined several thousand people for a "Unity March" called by nationalist groups.
"I was born in Crimea. That's enough, they've already taken a homeland from me. I grew up here, I live here, my parents are from Russia but I don't want to see any occupiers," she said.
Formula One: Hamilton breaks silence with social media post
Seven-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton broke his silence on Saturday with his first social media post since last year's season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
The Briton, who hadn't spoken publicly since a broadcast interview immediately after he lost the title in controversial circumstances to Red Bull rival Max Verstappen, put up a post on his Instagram account after a near two-month hiatus.
The 37-year-old Mercedes driver uploaded a photograph of himself at what appeared to be the Grand Canyon in the US with the caption; "I've been gone. Now I'm back!"
Mahrez double as City crush Fulham to reach FA Cup fifth round
Manchester City overcame an early wobble as Riyad Mahrez struck twice to help them ease past second-tier Fulham 4-1 in the FA Cup fourth round at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.
A frenetic opening saw the Championship side grab a surprise lead through Fabio Carvalho in the fourth minute before Ilkay Gundogan levelled for the Premier League leaders, firing home from close range after being played in by Mahrez.
The 19-year-old Carvalho, who came close to signing for City’s title rivals Liverpool on transfer deadline day, finished off a well-worked move to give the visitors hope but Marco Silva’s side failed to make the advantage count.
Popular US podcaster Joe Rogan apologises for racial slurs
Joe Rogan, the popular US podcaster, issued an apology for the second time in a week, this time for using racial slurs after a montage video surfaced showing him repeatedly saying the N-word.
In an apology video posted on Instagram on Saturday, Rogan said it was the "most regretful and shameful thing that I've ever had to talk about publicly."
During the video, Rogan said footage that emerged of him using the epithet had been taken out of context, but looked "horrible, even to me."