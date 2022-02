IGHRANE, MAROC (AFP) - Moroccan rescue workers on Saturday (Feb 5) entered a tunnel leading to a pocket where a five-year-old Moroccan boy has been trapped since falling into a well five days ago, AFP correspondents reported.

A medical team was with the rescuers.

It was not immediately clear how long it would take for them to exit the tunnel.

Rescuers hope to find young Rayan alive.