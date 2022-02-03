While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 3

3,000 US troops off to Eastern Europe to counter Russia

The United States will send nearly 3,000 extra troops to Poland and Romania to reinforce Eastern European Nato allies in the face of what Washington describes as a Russian threat to invade Ukraine, US officials said on Wednesday.

Russia, for its part, signalled it was in no mood for compromise by mocking Britain, calling Prime Minister Boris Johnson “utterly confused” and ridiculing what it said was the “stupidity and ignorance” of British politicians.

Moscow has massed more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine’s borders. It denies any plan to invade its neighbour but says it could take unspecified military measures if its demands are not met, including a promise by Nato never to admit Kyiv.

The objective, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said, was to send a “strong signal” to President Vladimir Putin “and frankly, to the world, that Nato matters to the United States and it matters to our allies”.

