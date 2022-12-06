While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 6

World Cup: ‘The future is bright’ says Japan coach Moriyasu even as they exit Qatar 2022



Lips pursed, Hajime Moriyasu stared blankly at the Ultra Nippon in the stands. The Japan coach then raised his right palm to his chest, and delivered his own show of appreciation - a long bow.

His team’s journey at the World Cup in Qatar, one that had made them a neutral’s favourite for their courage, determination and fight, had ended.

Moriyasu’s team had put in unyielding displays in come-from-behind wins over former champions Spain and Germany in the group stage, but in the round of 16 on Monday night, they were bested on penalties by a Croatia side who had more experience in going the extra mile at the World Cup.

