While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 6

World Cup: ‘The future is bright’ says Japan coach Moriyasu even as they exit Qatar 2022
Lips pursed, Hajime Moriyasu stared blankly at the Ultra Nippon in the stands. The Japan coach then raised his right palm to his chest, and delivered his own show of appreciation - a long bow.
His team’s journey at the World Cup in Qatar, one that had made them a neutral’s favourite for their courage, determination and fight, had ended.
Moriyasu’s team had put in unyielding displays in come-from-behind wins over former champions Spain and Germany in the group stage, but in the round of 16 on Monday night, they were bested on penalties by a Croatia side who had more experience in going the extra mile at the World Cup.
Threat shuts Christmas markets in Germany’s Dusseldorf: Police
The western German city of Dusseldorf closed Christmas markets in its historic city centre as a precaution on Monday after police received a threat against one of them, according to police.
A city spokesperson said the old town, including the city hall, had been closed off but did not give a reason.
The Bild newspaper, which first reported the closures, said a caller had threatened to crash a truck into the market at the city hall.
Landslide buries bus in Colombia, at least 27 dead: President Petro
At least 27 people died when a landslide buried a bus in Colombia’s north-west on Sunday, Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro said.
The landslide, caused by strong rain, hit the vehicle between the villages of Pueblo Rico and Santa Cecilia in Risaralda province, about 230km from the capital Bogota.
“With sadness I must announce that so far 27 people - including three minors - have lost their lives in the tragedy in Pueblo Rico, Risaralda,” Petro posted on Twitter.
Putin drives across Crimea bridge in a Mercedes
President Vladimir Putin on Monday drove a Mercedes across the Crimean Bridge linking southern Russia to the annexed Crimean peninsula, less than two months since an explosion tore through one of the Kremlin chief’s showcase infrastructure projects.
The 12-mile (19 km) road and rail bridge, which was personally opened by Putin in 2018, was bombed on Oct 8 in an attack Russia said was carried out by Ukraine.
Putin, accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin, was shown on state television behind the wheel of a Mercedes, asking questions about where the attack took place.
Jay Chou makes surprise appearance on second night of JJ Lin’s Taipei concert
Mandopop king Jay Chou surprised fans attending Singaporean singer JJ Lin’s Taipei on Sunday night, appearing on stage to duet and banter with his friend.
Lin, 41, shared a series of photos on Instagram from the second night of his sold-out JJ20 World Tour, including one with Chou, 43.
In the caption, Lin wrote: “Looks like you guys ain’t afraid of that little bit of rain. Thank you all for being part of my 20 years, may the music live on and grow in your hearts in the coming days.”