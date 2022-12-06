World Cup: Japan bow out as Livakovic saves 3 penalties to send Croatia into q-finals

AL WAKRAH, Qatar – Extra-time specialists Croatia dragged Japan into deep waters and snuffed them out 3-1 on penalties on Monday to book a place in the World Cup quarter-finals.

Goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic was the hero as he saved kicks from Takumi Minamino, Kaoru Mitoma and Maya Yoshida after both teams were locked at 1-1 following 120 minutes of play at the Al Janoub Stadium.

Mario Pasalic scored the final kick as the Croats continued their formidable run in the World Cup’s knockout stage.

Four years ago in Russia, the Balkan nation won all three of their knockout games – two on penalties and one after extra time – as they went on a dream run to the final, where they lost 4-2 to France in regulation time.

It was a disappointing end for the Japanese, who were many neutrals’ favourites after their unyielding displays in come-from-behind wins over former champions Spain and Germany in the group stage.

Their round of 16 exit in Qatar matches their best showing at the World Cup, which they had achieved thrice before (in 2002, 2010 and 2018).

With both sides having played exhausting matches last Thursday to secure their place in the round of 16, there was a feeling both teams did not want to over-exert themselves too early and this resulted in a cagey first half.

It took until the 43rd minute for the deadlock to be broken. Japan striker Daizen Maeda was at the right place at the right time to slam the ball home, after Ritsu Doan’s cross was flicked into his path by Yoshida.

It was the first time the Japanese had scored first in this World Cup, and they did not take long to lose it.

Just 10 minutes after the restart, Croatia winger Ivan Perisic timed his run into the box perfectly and nodded a header beyond Shuichi Gonda’s reach.

The introduction of fresh legs from both teams – there were six substitutions before the 90-minute mark – could not help either side find a winner in regulation time.

In the extra 30 minutes of play, substitute Mitoma came closest to a winning goal, racing half the length of the pitch and firing a powerful long-range shot that was beaten away by Livakovic.

It was a sign of things to come, as the 27-year-old shot-stopper stole the show in the shoot-out minutes later.

In their quarter-final on Friday, Croatia will play the winners of the tie between Brazil and South Korea.