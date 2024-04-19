While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 19

India votes in gigantic election as Modi seeks historic third term



India votes on April 19 in the world’s largest election as Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeks a historic third term in office on the back of growth, welfare, his personal popularity and Hindu nationalism.

The vote pits Mr Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) against an alliance of two dozen opposition parties which is challenging him with promises of increased affirmative action, more handouts and what they say is the need to save democratic institutions from Mr Modi’s dictatorial rule.

The gigantic exercise involving almost one billion voters will be spread over seven days across the world’s most populous country in the peak of the summer heat. It ends on June 1 and votes will be counted on June 4.

US to oppose Palestinian bid for full UN membership

