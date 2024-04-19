Liverpool eliminated as Atalanta book Europa League semi-final place

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah scores their first goal from the penalty spot. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Apr 19, 2024, 05:25 AM
Published
Apr 19, 2024, 05:15 AM

BERGAMO, Italy - Atalanta progressed to the Europa League semi-finals despite losing 1-0 to Liverpool on April 18 as they triumphed 3-1 on aggregate to move one step closer to a first ever European final for the Serie A side.

Atalanta had stunned the Premier League club 3-0 in the first leg of their quarter-final last week at Anfield, levelling another huge blow to Liverpool's dreams of a fairytale ending in manager Juergen Klopp's final season.

Liverpool got off to a quick start in Italy as talisman Mohammed Salah scored from the penalty spot in the seventh minute, fuelling hope that a remarkable comeback was in the making.

But while Klopp's men looked little like the shaky side who were steamrolled by Atalanta at Anfield, Gian Piero Gasperini's team held on in what the manager had called the biggest game in the team's history to earn a semi-final place. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Martinez avoids red card, saves penalties to send Villa into semis
Bundesliga title breakthrough has Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen hungry for ‘more’

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top