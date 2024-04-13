While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 13

US says China is boosting Russia’s war machine in Ukraine
China is supporting Russia’s war effort in Ukraine by helping Moscow ramp up its defence production through large amounts of machine tools, microelectronics, drone and cruise missile technology, senior US officials said on April 12.
The officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said US President Joe Biden raised the issue with Chinese President Xi Jinping in their recent phone call and that it is a topic of discussion with US allies in Europe and around the world.
One official said Chinese materials are filing critical gaps in Russia’s defence production cycle and helping Moscow undertake its “most ambitious defence expansion since the Soviet era and on a faster timeline than we believed possible early on in this conflict.”
“Our view is that one of the most game-changing moves available to us at this time to support Ukraine is to persuade the PRC (China) to stop helping Russia reconstitute its military industrial base. Russia would struggle to sustain its war effort without PRC input,” the official said.
Biden says expects Iran to attack Israel soon, warns: ‘Don’t’
US President Joe Biden on April 12 said he expected Iran to attack Israel “sooner, rather than later” and warned Teheran not to proceed.
Asked by reporters about his message to Iran, Mr Biden said simply, “Don’t,” and he underscored Washington’s commitment to defend Israel.
“We are devoted to the defence of Israel. We will support Israel. We will help defend Israel and Iran will not succeed,” he said.
China hits out at ‘bloc politics’
China is firmly opposed to the manipulation of bloc politics and the creation of “closed and exclusive circles” in the region, said China’s Foreign Ministry on April 12, in a strongly worded response to a new trilateral partnership between the US, Japan and the Philippines.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said Tokyo and Manila “should not engage in trilateral cooperation at the expense of the interests of other countries”.
US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr had earlier issued a joint vision statement after their first trilateral meeting at the White House on April 11.
King of leopard print, Italy’s Roberto Cavalli, dies aged 83
Italian fashion designer Roberto Cavalli, whose penchant for python and flamboyant animal prints made him the darling of the international jet set for decades, died on April 12 aged 83, the luxury company said.
“It is with deep regret and a great sadness the Roberto Cavalli Maison participates in the passing of its founder Roberto Cavalli,” wrote the company in a statement sent to AFP. “From humble beginnings in Florence Mr Cavalli succeeded in becoming a globally recognised name loved and respected by all,” said the company.
First seen in the 1970s on stars such as Sophia Loren and Brigitte Bardot, Cavalli’s skin-baring, eye-popping styles were still favoured years on by later generations of celebrities, from Kim Kardashian to Jennifer Lopez.
Djokovic into record 77th Masters semi at Monte Carlo
Novak Djokovic reached a record 77th Masters semi-final on April 12, when he defeated Australia’s Alex de Minaur in straight sets in Monte Carlo.
The 36-year-old world number one came through a rollercoaster quarter-final to win 7-5, 6-4 and make the last-four in the principality for the first time since 2015 when he went on to claim his second title at the tournament.
Djokovic, the oldest man to make the Monte Carlo semi-finals in the Open Era, will take on either Casper Ruud of Norway or France’s Ugo Humbert for a place in the April 14 championship match.