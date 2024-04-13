Italian designer Roberto Cavalli dies aged 83

ROME - Italian fashion designer Roberto Cavalli, whose penchant for python and flamboyant animal prints made him the darling of the international jet set for decades, died on April 12 aged 83, news media said.

Italian news agency ANSA reported that the designer died at home in Florence, the city where he was born, after a long illness.

Cavalli’s company confirmed the designer’s death in a post on Instagram.

"The Roberto Cavalli company shares condolences with Mr Cavalli's family loss," Mr Sergio Azzolari, chief executive of Roberto Cavalli, said in the post.

First seen in the 1970s on stars such as Sophia Loren and Brigitte Bardot, Cavalli’s skin-baring, eye-popping styles were still favoured years on by later generations of celebrities, from Kim Kardashian to Jennifer Lopez.

Cavalli had a taste for Ferraris, fat cigars and tailored shirts unbuttoned to expose his tanned chest.

He married a Miss Universe runner-up, owned a purple helicopter and a Tuscan vineyard, and was on a first-name basis with Hollywood A-listers.