While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 11

With eyes on China, US and Japan vow new security collaboration



US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida promised a “new era” of US-Japan strategic cooperation on April 10, laying out a series of projects from co-development of missiles to manned moon landings, while condemning China’s escalatory behavior in the region.

In a joint statement from a Washington summit, the two said their aim was to build a global security partnership “fit for purpose” for complex, interconnected challenges.

Biden stressed an unwavering US commitment to defend Japan using its full range of capabilities, including nuclear, and the two said Japan’s moves to enhance its defense structure and abilities launched “a new era of US-Japan security cooperation.”

Three sons of Hamas leader Haniyeh killed in Israeli airstrike

