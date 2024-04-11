Raphinha scores twice to help Barca fight back and win at PSG

PARIS - Brazil forward Raphinha scored twice to help Barcelona secure a 3-2 win at Paris St Germain in their Champions League quarter-final first leg on April 10.

Barca, five-times European champions, dominated proceedings early on against the French side still looking for a first Champions League crown and led through a Raphinha strike in the 37th minute.

However, PSG piled on the pressure after the break and levelled in the 48th minute through a stunning Ousmane Dembele strike into the top corner before going ahead when Vitinha stroked the ball in two minutes later.

But Raphinha's deft volley in the 62nd minute brought the match level again, before Andreas Christensen headed in from a corner 13 minutes from time to give the Spanish side a narrow advantage going into next week's second leg. REUTERS

