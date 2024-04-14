UN Security Council aims to meet on Sunday after Iran attack on Israel: Diplomat

NEW YORK - The United Nations Security Council aims to hold a meeting on April 14, a diplomat said, after Israel requested the council condemn Iran's attack on Israel and designate the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps a terrorist organization.

The tentative meeting time was 4pm ET (4am, April 15, Singapore time), the diplomat said on April 13, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, requested the council hold an emergency meeting in a letter to the council’s president.

“The Iranian attack is a serious threat to global peace and security and I expect the Council to use every means to take concrete action against Iran,” he wrote in a post on X.

Iran launched a swarm of explosive drones and fired missiles at Israel late on April 13 in its first-ever direct attack on Israeli territory, risking a major escalation as the United States pledged “ironclad” backing for Israel. REUTERS