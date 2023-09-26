Visitors at Canada theme park left hanging upside down after ride malfunction

Some theme park visitors were left hanging upside down for 25 minutes after a ride at Canada’s Wonderland in Vaughan city, Ontario, malfunctioned on Saturday.

The Lumberjack ride has two hydraulic arms that are shaped like axes and swing back and forth. They occasionally propel riders into full 360-degree swings.

Videos of the incident on social media platforms showed the two arms were at 90 degrees, with riders hanging upside down at the top.

The theme park confirmed the ride became inverted at around 10.40pm local time. The riders were stuck until 11.05pm, it said in a statement to CBC News on Sunday,

Among those on the ride were Spencer Parkhouse, 11, and his sister Mackenzie Parkhouse, 15.

When the ride first came to a stop, the siblings thought that it was part of the experience. But they realised there was something amiss when ambulances gathered below, reported CBC News.

Spencer told the news outlet: “(I was) just like feeling – when are we going to drop?”

It was his first big ride at the theme park, but it left him traumatised, the boy said.

Everyone on the ride panicked, and one person vomited while hanging upside down, he added.