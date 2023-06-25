One killed, several injured in roller-coaster accident in Sweden

Grona Lund said the 140-year-old park was closed until further notice. PHOTO: REUTERS
Police are seen at the Grona Lund amusement park in Stockholm, on June 25. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

STOCKHOLM - One person was killed and several injured in a roller-coaster accident at the Grona Lund amusement park in the Swedish capital on Sunday, the TT news agency reported, citing a park spokesman.

Public broadcaster SVT, citing eyewitnesses, said the park’s Jetline roller coaster had partly derailed during a ride.

Ambulances, fire trucks and a helicopter were seen arriving at the park, and police said they were investigating.

“We are emptying the park and we’ve started our investigation,” a police spokesman said.

Grona Lund said the 140-year-old park was closed until further notice. A spokesman could not immediately be reached for comment.

Ms Jenny Lagerstedt, a journalist visiting the park with her family, told SVT she was nearby and heard a metallic noise and noticed the track structure was shaking at the time of the accident.

“My husband saw a roller-coaster car with people in it falling to the ground,” Ms Lagerstedt said.

“My children were scared,” she added.

The steel-tracked Jetline roller coaster reaches a speed of up to 90kmh and a height of 30m, transporting more than one million visitors each year, the amusement park says on its website. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Teenage girl killed in Danish amusement park ride accident
A roller coaster in Japan shuts down after riders report broken bones

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top