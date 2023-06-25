One killed, several injured in roller-coaster accident in Sweden

STOCKHOLM - One person was killed and several injured in a roller-coaster accident at the Grona Lund amusement park in the Swedish capital on Sunday, the TT news agency reported, citing a park spokesman.

Public broadcaster SVT, citing eyewitnesses, said the park’s Jetline roller coaster had partly derailed during a ride.

Ambulances, fire trucks and a helicopter were seen arriving at the park, and police said they were investigating.

“We are emptying the park and we’ve started our investigation,” a police spokesman said.

Grona Lund said the 140-year-old park was closed until further notice. A spokesman could not immediately be reached for comment.

Ms Jenny Lagerstedt, a journalist visiting the park with her family, told SVT she was nearby and heard a metallic noise and noticed the track structure was shaking at the time of the accident.

“My husband saw a roller-coaster car with people in it falling to the ground,” Ms Lagerstedt said.

“My children were scared,” she added.

The steel-tracked Jetline roller coaster reaches a speed of up to 90kmh and a height of 30m, transporting more than one million visitors each year, the amusement park says on its website. REUTERS