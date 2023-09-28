US won’t have any pandas for the first time in 50 years

WASHINGTON - Giant pandas are everywhere at Washington DC’s National Zoo. Three live in the zoo’s US$50 million (S$68.64 million) Asia Trail.

T-shirts, trucker hats and refrigerator magnets bear their image. A 24-hour panda-cam broadcasts the trio’s every move. Even the QR code to reserve zoo tickets features a panda silhouette.

Now, after more than 50 years, Washington’s pandas are going away - and maybe for good.

The zoo’s three pandas are set to return to China by December with the expiration of a three-year agreement with China’s wildlife agency that month.

It’s not just the US capital. The three other US zoos that have Chinese pandas – Atlanta, San Diego and Memphis – have all either turned over their pandas or will see them return to China by the end of next year.

Although both sides deny politics are at play, China has long used “Panda Diplomacy” to curry favour, reward friends and punish adversaries.

And the loss of America’s last pandas comes at a moment when ties between the US and China have hit a historic low, with most avenues of cooperation cut off.

In the same vein, any hope that Washington will get new pandas rests on recent signs that ties might be getting a little better – or, at the very least, not getting worse.

“There’s some significance to the fact that all of the pandas in the United States will be back in China by next year,” said Professor Elena Songster from Saint Mary’s College of California and author of “Panda Nation,” a book about China’s panda policy. “They have a plan. They know what they’re doing.”

The push-and-pull over pandas reflects in part the quirky way they show up in zoos around the world. Zoos don’t get full custody of pandas. Instead, they rent them, signing contracts to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars every year to China.

After years of renewing those contracts, the Smithsonian Institution, which oversees Washington’s zoo, wasn’t able to do so again.

Earlier this year, the Memphis Zoo’s panda, Ya Ya, got swept up in a nationalist fervour back home - including accusations of mistreatment - after images showed it looking emaciated and its fur mangy. The animal, which the US and China said was healthy, went home in April.

The US was rewarded with its first pandas after President Richard Nixon normalised ties in 1972 and many other nations followed. A 2013 study found a correlation between uranium deals and panda loans to Canada and France.

In 2018, China loaned out pandas to Finland to mark a centennial of Finnish independence.

“From the goodwill gestures of Nixon-era diplomacy, they’ve evolved into today’s emblems of discord,” said Ms Lizzi Lee, a fellow at the Chinese Economy programme at the Asia Society Policy Institute. “Pandas have become canvases for narratives of distrust and rivalry.”