Malaysians say goodbye to panda cubs Yi Yi, Sheng Yi as they return to China

Malaysians bade farewell to two panda cubs, Yi Yi and Sheng Yi, as the two animals headed back to China on Tuesday.

Yi Yi and Sheng Yi – born in January 2018 and May 2021, respectively – were originally due to return to their homeland when they turned two, but this was delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic, reported Malaysian newspaper The Star.

The female cubs are the offspring of Xing Xing and Liang Liang – which are giant pandas that China loaned to Malaysia in 2014 for 10 years, to mark the 40th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Malaysia and China.

Together with their parents, the cubs were housed in the national zoo of Malaysia, Zoo Negara in Selangor, 5km from the city of Kuala Lumpur.

The cubs have an older sister Nuan Nuan, who was born in August 2015 and returned to China in 2017.

Under the terms of Chinese panda loan agreements, cubs born on foreign soil are returned to China when they turn two years of age.

China loans these animals to foreign countries as a goodwill gesture, an effort that has become popularly known as “panda diplomacy”.

At the farewell ceremony at Zoo Negara on Tuesday, Deputy Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Minister Huang Tiong Sii said the return of the cubs will serve the purpose of Giant Panda conservation, enabling it to socialise and breed with other Giant Pandas, The Star reported.

Some Malaysians could not bear to see the panda cubs go.

Housewife Tracey Lee, 37, said she had been crying for many days at home.

She choked back tears as she recalled visiting the pandas every week to make TikTok videos.

“This morning before coming to the zoo, I cried when I saw an old video of Yi Yi and Sheng Yi,” she said.

In a Facebook post on Monday, the zoo thanked the cubs for the laughter and love they brought to visitors.

“From their first hesitant steps to their mischievous adventures, every moment was a testament to the sheer joy and wonder these pandas brought to all who crossed their path,” said the zoo.