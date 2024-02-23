US nears attempt at first moon landing in half century with private robot spacecraft

HOUSTON - A spacecraft built and flown by Houston-based company Intuitive Machines began its final descent from lunar orbit on Feb 22 to attempt the first US moon landing in more than half a century and the first ever conducted entirely by the private sector.

The six-legged robot lander, dubbed Odysseus, was headed toward a touchdown planned for 6.24pm EST (7.24am on Feb 23, Singapore time), even as engineers at mission control were working to resolve a last-minute navigation glitch that surfaced on the spacecraft, the company and Nasa commentators said in a joint webcast.

Mission controllers were attempting a work-around to a malfunction of the lander’s laser-guided range finders that are necessary to determine the spacecraft’s altitude and horizontal velocity, the commentators said.

As part of its final approach, the spacecraft was expected to execute a “pitch-over” maneuver to place it into a vertical position over the lunar surface as it heads for landing.

The vehicle, targeting a crater named Malapert A near the moon’s south pole, was carrying a suite of scientific instruments and technology demonstrations for Nasa and several commercial customers designed to operate for seven days on solar energy before the sun sets over the polar landing site.

The Nasa payload will focus on collecting data on space weather interactions with the moon’s surface, radio astronomy and other aspects of the lunar environment for future landers and Nasa’s planned return of astronauts later in the decade.

The uncrewed spacecraft has been circling the moon about 57 miles (92 km) above the surface since reaching orbit on Wednesday, six days after it was launched by a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Nasa’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

Odysseus remained “in excellent health” as it continued to orbit the moon, roughly 239,000 miles (384,000 km) from Earth, transmitting flight data and lunar images to Intuitive Machines’ mission control center in Houston, the company said on Wednesday.

If the landing succeeds, the IM-1 mission would represent the first controlled descent to the lunar surface by a U.S. spacecraft since Apollo 17 in 1972, when Nasa’s last crewed moon mission landed there with astronauts Gene Cernan and Harrison Schmitt.

To date, spacecraft from just four other countries have ever landed on the moon - the former Soviet Union, China, India and, mostly recently, just last month, Japan. The United States is the only one ever to have sent humans to the lunar surface.