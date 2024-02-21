As rivals surge ahead, Japan’s successful H3 launch breathes new life into battered space industry

TOKYO – A giant leap for a country which last developed a flagship rocket 23 years ago.
That is what experts and the Japanese media are saying about Japan’s successful launch of its next-generation H3 rocket on Feb 17, which has breathed new life into its space industry.
The H3 launch vehicle, which was co-developed by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (Jaxa) and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI), will in future carry into orbit commercial, research, weather monitoring and military reconnaissance satellites.
The H3 rocket will replace the expensive H2A, which was most recently launched in January for the 48th time, bearing a spy probe to monitor North Korean missile sites. The H2A rocket, with a launch success rate of 97.9 per cent, will be retired by March 2025 after clocking a total of 50 lift-offs.
The H3’s successful launch comes after its maiden flight failed in March 2023, denting confidence in Japan’s manufacturing prowess as its rivals surged ahead.
The significance of the H3 launch is multifold.
First, it is a statement of Japan’s intent to enter a lucrative commercial space industry that has been dominated by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, whose Falcon 9 is launched once every four days or so.
Underscoring the demand for such launch vehicles, South Korea fired its first domestic spy satellite into space on Falcon 9 in December 2023. The global market for the space industry is forecast to surpass US$1 trillion (S$1.3 trillion) by 2040, up from US$469 billion in 2021.
The H3 is also a key piece in Japan’s first Space Security Initiative. Released in June 2023, the document spelt out the need to “expand the use of data from space systems to address various security challenges”.
With outer space becoming a “major arena for geopolitical competition”, Japan urgently needs to strengthen its national power in space strategy in such areas as diplomacy, defence, economy, technology and intelligence capabilities, said the document.
Spy satellites, in particular, will be a central plank in Japan’s missile defences, said Dr Kazuto Suzuki, an expert on science and technology policy at The University of Tokyo’s Graduate School of Public Policy.
This is especially so with China, North Korea and Russia developing stealthier and more advance hypersonic gliding missiles that can “change course and differ from conventional ballistic missiles that can be shot down based on calculations of their trajectory”, said Dr Suzuki.
For Japan, having more eyes in the sky is critical for national security. The June 2023 document said, without naming countries, that Japan’s neighbours have “significantly increased the number of satellites that fly over our country and collect information”.
North Korea in November 2023 also successfully launched its first reconnaissance satellite into orbit, with three more reportedly planned in 2024.
Professor Ko Ogasawara of the Tokyo University of Science said that many areas of space technology and policy will require international cooperation. On this note, Japan needs a track record to be a respectable voice at the table, he said.
“H3’s success rebuilds the entire foundations of Japan’s space programme,” Prof Ogasawara, a former chief engineer at MHI, told ST. “It is good news for humanity if it increases the means and options to reach space.”
The H3, which had been under development since 2014, is about three years behind schedule. The failure of its maiden launch set back the deployment of an exploration probe to the Martian moon Phobos, which was to have been sent into space by an H3 rocket.
But Japan scored two accomplishments in quick succession, with the H3 launch coming on the heels of the world’s first precision landing on the moon on Jan 20.
Jaxa landed the unmanned Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (Slim) craft within 55m of its target, a feat that made Japan the fifth country to land on the moon after the United States, the former Soviet Union, China and India.
The US, Russia and France have historically been dominant players in space, a frontier that has more recently drawn attention from China, India and Vietnam.
According to Japan’s Cabinet Office data, the number of rocket launches worldwide doubled to a record 212 in 2023, up from 105 in 2020. Of these, the US accounted for 108 launches, of which 96 were SpaceX rockets. This was followed by China (68), Russia (19), and India (seven).
Japan had only two successful launches in 2023 – both H2A rockets – and zero in 2022.
But Japan plans to launch at least 30 rockets a year by the early 2030s. To jump-start the industry, it created a one trillion yen (S$8.95 billion) fund in November 2023 that will be disbursed over 10 years to, among other things, support home-grown start-ups.
For the H3, MHI is exploring ways to slash launch costs to five billion yen – half that of H2A – by using electric parts typically built for cars and producing components using 3D printers. This would make it cost-competitive, with the price tag for each Falcon 9 launch now at US$49 million, or 7.5 billion yen at current exchange rates.
Europe is also entering the fray, with the European Space Agency set to debut its Ariane 6 rocket in 2024.
Experts said Japan must be agile in space policy and innovation to stay competitive.
“Compared with terrestrial programmes, space development will take more time to achieve results,” Prof Ogasawara said. “But rather than be impatient, Japan must keep up the momentum through timely policy reviews, business restructuring, and investment.”