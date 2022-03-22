US names investigator as representative to China Eastern's Boeing 737-800 crash probe

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said on Monday (March 21) it had appointed a senior air safety investigator as a US accredited representative to the investigation of the crash of a China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 near Wuzhou, China.

Representatives from Boeing, General Electric and the Federal Aviation Administration will serve as technical advisors, the NTSB added.

Under an international agreement, the US can serve as a representative to the crash probe since the plane was manufactured in the United States.