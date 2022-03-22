US names investigator as representative to China Eastern's Boeing 737-800 crash probe

The China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 plane crashed in Guangxi region, on March 21, 2022. PHOTOS: REUTERS: CGTN/TWITTER
Updated
Published
3 min ago

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said on Monday (March 21) it had appointed a senior air safety investigator as a US accredited representative to the investigation of the crash of a China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 near Wuzhou, China.

Representatives from Boeing, General Electric and the Federal Aviation Administration will serve as technical advisors, the NTSB added.

Under an international agreement, the US can serve as a representative to the crash probe since the plane was manufactured in the United States.

More On This Topic
Boeing 737 plane in China Eastern Airlines crash has good safety record, unlike Max
China Eastern Airlines plane crashes in Guangxi: Previous aviation incidents in China

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top