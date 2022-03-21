China Eastern plane carrying 132 crashes in Guangxi, casualties unknown

BEIJING (BLOOMBERG, XINHUA) - A China Eastern Airlines Corp. Boeing Co 737-800NG plane carrying 132 people has crashed in China’s southwestern province of Guangxi.

The Boeing 737 aircraft of China Eastern Airlines crashed in Tengxian County in the city of Wuzhou, causing a mountain fire, according to the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region 's regional emergency management department.

According to FlightRadar24, China Eastern flight MU5735 was travelling from Kunming to Guangzhou, and radar tracking shows the aircraft taking a steep descent.

The crash was confirmed by the Civil Aviation Administration of China, which said there were 123 passengers and nine crew members on board.

China Eastern and Boeing weren’t immediately available for comment.

The aircraft involved wasn’t a new-generation Boeing Max jet, the model involved in previous fatal crashes. That particular make of plane still hasn’t returned to commercial service in China.

According to Aviation Safety Network’s website, this is the first fatal accident involving a 737-800 jet since Jan. 8, 2020. The China Eastern jet involved was six years old, according to FlightRadar.

The last major incident at China Eastern was in June 2013 when an Embraer jet skidded off the runway while landing in Shanghai airport, acording to Aviation Safety Network.