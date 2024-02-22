US flight diverted after man tries to open emergency exit

WASHINGTON - Passengers aboard a US flight grabbed and subdued a man who tried to open an emergency exit mid-air, forcing the American Airlines plane to return shortly after takeoff.

Video of the Feb 20 afternoon altercation, shared widely on social media and television, showed passengers yanking the man’s hands off of the mid-plane exit door and then multiple people lying on top of him in the aisle.

The Chicago-bound plane, which took off from the southwestern city of Albuquerque, made it above 26,000 feet before turning around to land, according to tracking data.

The Federal Aviation Administration said “American Airlines Flight 1219 returned safely” to Albuquerque “after the crew reported a passenger disturbance.”

American Airlines said in a statement that following an incident “involving a disruptive customer,” the aircraft “was met by local law enforcement” upon landing.