US announces tough tap water standards for 'forever chemicals'

WASHINGTON - US President Joe Biden’s administration on April 10 announced the first nationwide tap water standards to protect the public from toxic “forever chemicals” linked to serious health harms ranging from cancers to developmental damage in children.

Invisible and present in the water, soil, air and food supply, per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) accumulate inside our bodies and never break down in the environment.

A new Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) rule would reduce PFAS exposure in the water supply of some 100 million people, preventing thousands of deaths and tens of thousands of serious illnesses, the agency said.

“This is a huge win for public health in the United States,” Melanie Benesh, who works on policy issues for the nonprofit Environmental Working Group, told AFP.

“Getting these chemicals out of drinking water will reduce exposure, will reduce the disease burden, and ultimately will save lives.”

The rule sets drinking water limits for five individual PFAS.

This includes two of the most commonly found PFAS: a contaminant known as PFOA previously used in nonstick Teflon pans, and PFOS, a compound once used in coatings to protect clothes and carpets in 3M’s Scotchgard and in firefighting foams.

Specifically, it sets maximum levels for these two at 4 parts per trillion or ppt – far lower than, for example Canada, where the limits are 200 ppt for PFOA and 600 ppt for PFOS.

“I am not aware of a lower or more health protective drinking water standard for PFAS globally,” said David Andrews, a senior scientist with EWG.

Eleven US states already had their own PFAS water regulations, but the rest did not.

The administration also announced it was releasing US$1 billion (S$1.35 billion) in additional funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to help jurisdictions fund detection and treatment systems for the new standards.

Industry groups said, however, the EPA is vastly underestimating the cost of compliance with the new rules.

“What is clear is that meeting these new federal regulations will cost billions of dollars,” said Robert Powelson, president and chief executive of the National Association of Water Companies.

“It’s a cost that will disproportionately fall on water and wastewater customers in small communities and low-income families,” he added.