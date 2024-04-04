From polar bears to groundwater, nature is riddled with ‘forever chemicals’

PARIS – They did not exist a century ago, but today per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) “forever chemicals” contaminate the environment from groundwater to Antarctic snow and turtle eggs, causing concern over their possible toxicity to grow.

Lawsuits and regulations targeting PFAS are multiplying, with France becoming the latest jurisdiction to consider tough new curbs on these long-life substances.

On April 4, a French legislator will introduce a Bill to address what he calls the health “emergency” posed by exposure to PFAS in the environment.

Widely used in everyday items, highly durable and very slow to break down, PFAS have been detected in water, air, fish and soil in the remotest corners of the globe.

“No ecosystem has escaped,” said Dr Yann Aminot, a specialist in environmental contamination at the French Research Institute for Ocean Science (Ifremer).

He spent six years examining tuna from the Indian and Pacific Oceans, dolphin livers from the Bay of Biscay and samples from French oyster farms.

“I don’t think I have ever seen a single sample free of perfluorinated contaminants,” the researcher told AFP.

Marine contamination

These molecules – the best known of which gave birth to non-stick Teflon – were developed after World War II to give packaging, paints and coatings exceptional resistance to water or heat.

This very quality turned out to be a particular problem for oceans, Dr Aminot said.

“Being persistent compounds – which do not degrade and are mobile – they end up in the marine environment, which always ultimately is the receptacle for contamination,” he said.

A study published in January by the American Chemical Society, a non-profit scientific organisation, said PFAS had been detected in the Arctic Ocean at a depth of 914m.

Ifremer recently examined the diets of two fish – sea bass and sole – in the Seine estuary of France and discovered PFAS riddled throughout the food chain.

From the tiny zooplankton eaten by shellfish, which are consumed by smaller fish and ultimately larger predators, PFAS lurked at every step along the way.

A 2022 study in Australia established the transmission of PFAS from female turtles to their unborn offspring, while other research found traces in polar bear livers, birds, seals and other animals.