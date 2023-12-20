Trump, the 14th Amendment and more questions for the US Constitution

NEW YORK – Like no one before him, Donald Trump is at once a former president, a leading candidate to be nominated for the presidency again and a criminal defendant.

He faces 91 felony charges in four separate cases for conduct before, during and after his presidency, including conspiring to defraud the United States in his efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss, mishandling classified documents and falsifying business records to cover up hush money to an adult film actress.

This unprecedented situation raises questions that previously would have been implausible law school hypotheticals.

One of those questions, about Trump’s eligibility to run again, moved from theoretical to real when the Colorado Supreme Court ruled him ineligible for that state’s primary ballot.

Is someone convicted of a crime eligible to serve as president?

Generally speaking, yes. The US Constitution says the president must be at least 35 years old, a natural-born citizen and a 14-year resident of the US; a clean criminal record is not a job requirement.

The 14th Amendment of the Constitution, adopted after the Civil War and little-discussed for decades, does block from public office anyone who has “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” against the US.

Trump was not charged with insurrection or rebellion.

Still, many Americans say those terms apply to what happened on Jan 6, 2021, when a violent pro-Trump mob attacked the US Capitol as Congress was certifying the results of the 2020 election.

The attack followed a rally at which Trump repeated his false claims that the election had been fraudulently stolen from him.

Does the 14th Amendment make Trump ineligible to serve again?

The question gained new prominence in August, when two conservative law professors, Mr William Baude and Mr Michael Stokes Paulsen, published a lengthy article arguing that it does.

The amendment constitutes “an immediate disqualification from office, without the need for additional action by Congress”, and “can and should be enforced by every official, state or federal”, who decide which candidates qualify for election ballots, they wrote.

Activists filed lawsuits in a number of states, including Minnesota, Colorado, Virginia and Michigan, seeking to apply the prohibition to keep Trump’s name off Republican primary nominating ballots and, should Trump win the party nomination, off the Nov 5, 2024 general election ballot.

In November, the Minnesota Supreme Court dismissed such an effort in regard to the state’s presidential primary. Then on Dec 19, the Colorado Supreme Court ruled by a vote of 4-3 that Trump is disqualified from being on the state’s primary ballot.