Biden v Trump would be a close rematch, with RFK Jr a threat to Biden: Poll

WASHINGTON – A looming election rematch in 2024 between US President Joe Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump would be closely fought, a new Reuters/Ipsos poll found, with both candidates saddled with profound vulnerabilities that could cost them the White House.

Mr Biden, an 81-year-old Democrat, continues to be plagued by voters’ doubts about the strength of the economy, as well as concerns about the security of the US-Mexico border and worries about crime.

Trump, 77, faces his own worries, including four criminal trials on a bevy of charges related to his attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election and his handling of classified documents. A conviction prior to the Nov 5, 2024, election could cost him significant support, the poll found.

The poll showed Trump with a marginal two-point lead in a head-to-head matchup – 38 per cent to 36 per cent – with 26 per cent of respondents saying they were not sure or might vote for someone else.

The poll, conducted online on Dec 5 to 11, surveyed 4,411 American adults nationwide and had a credibility interval, a measure of precision, of about 2 percentage points.

Trump is the frontrunner for the Republican nomination by a wide margin, the poll showed.

Overall, the poll showed deep apathy among many voters at a potential Biden-Trump rematch. About six in 10 respondents said they were not satisfied with America’s two-party system and want a third choice.

RFK Jr factor