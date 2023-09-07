Trump found liable for defaming writer E. Jean Carroll in second case for trial

NEW YORK – A federal judge ruled that Donald Trump is liable for defaming the writer E. Jean Carroll while he was president, meaning a jury will only need to decide on monetary damages over his sexual abuse of the writer when the trial starts in January.

US District Judge Lewis Kaplan on Wednesday found that the jury does not need to decide on liability because jurors in an earlier trial already found that Trump abused Ms Carroll in a department store dressing room more than two decades ago.

That jury also held that he defamed her by calling her a liar on social media in 2022.

“The jury considered and decided issues that are common to both cases”, and its verdict and the undisputed facts “establish that Mr Trump’s 2019 statements were made with actual malice”, Judge Kaplan wrote.

The judge also rejected Trump’s claim that any damages awarded to Ms Carroll, who is seeking US$10 million, should be reduced because the earlier verdict covered some of them and she did not deserve to recover twice.

Ms Carroll, 79, has argued that Trump’s first defamation caused her more harm, including to her reputation, than his second.

Lawyers for Trump did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Ms Roberta Kaplan, a lawyer for Ms Carroll, said she looked forward to the scheduled Jan 15, 2024 trial. She and the judge are not related.

The case is among many legal problems that Trump, 77, faces as he runs again for the White House.

These include four separate criminal indictments, including two for attempting to reverse his 2020 election loss.

Trump has pleaded not guilty in all four cases. BLOOMBERG, REUTERS