Events leading up to Donald Trump sexual abuse verdict

NEW YORK - Former US president Donald Trump must pay $5 million (S$6.6 million) in damages for sexually abusing magazine writer E. Jean Carroll in the 1990s and then defaming her by branding her a liar, a jury decided on Tuesday.

Trump was absent throughout the trial which began on April 25.

He faces no criminal consequences and, as such, there was never a threat of prison.

Here is a timeline of Ms Carroll’s lawsuit that culminated in Tuesday’s decision:

June 2019

E. Jean Carroll publishes an excerpt from her memoir, “What Do We Need Men For? A Modest Proposal”, that includes the accusation Trump raped her in a New York department store dressing room in the mid-1990s.

In the same month, the then-president denies Ms Carroll’s accusations, telling a reporter at the White House with reference to Ms Carroll: “I’ll say it with great respect: Number one, she’s not my type. Number two, it never happened. It never happened, OK?“

November 2019

Ms Carroll sues Trump for defamation in a New York state court in Manhattan.

September 2020

The US Department of Justice moves the case to federal court, saying Trump spoke about Ms Carroll in his official capacity as president, and the government should be substituted for Trump as the defendant.

October 2020

US District Judge Lewis Kaplan refuses to substitute the government as a defendant, saying Trump was not a government employee and his statements were not made within the scope of his job as president.

2021-September 2022

Ms Carroll’s lawsuit is largely on hold while Trump appeals Judge Kaplan’s decision. The 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan hears the appeal in December 2021.