Trump clearing the way for China trade war

The importance of the newly concluded US-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA, may have less to do with the details than the signal it sends: President Donald Trump is methodically settling his multifront trade war to fight China.

The United States and Canada reached a deal late on Sunday to salvage the three-country, US$1.2 trillion (S$1.65 trillion) open trade zone agreement with Mexico that was on the verge of collapse after more than two decades.

Economists from JPMorgan Chase & Co believe that the USMCA shows Mr Trump is holding back from launching a "war on trade" that could upend the world economy.

However, he is embarking on a trade war with China that will take a bite out of both countries' economies next year and raise the risk of a broad pullback in global business confidence.

