Truck in New York strikes pedestrians, police apprehend driver

Police vehicles surround a U-Haul rental truck after the driver was arrested in New York, on Feb 13, 2023. PHOTO: NYTIMES
NEW YORK - New York police took the driver of a truck into custody on Monday after the vehicle struck at least one pedestrian while attempting to evade officers during a traffic stop in the city’s Brooklyn borough, the New York Police Department said.

At least four people were injured, including a man in his 30s who was taken to the hospital in critical condition after being struck by the U-Haul rental vehicle, WABC-TV reported.

The New York Police Department declined to offer additional details, saying an investigation was underway. REUTERS

