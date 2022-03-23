Three dead, several wounded in southern Israel attack

JERUSALEM (AFP) - A knife and car-ramming attack in southern Israel killed at least three people and wounded several others on Tuesday (March 22), in what police described as a suspected "terrorist attack".

Police said the attacker arrived at a gas station in the southern city of Beersheba shortly after 4:00 pm (1400 GMT) and "stabbed a woman".

"Civilians who were at the scene fired at him and neutralised him," police further said, without specifying the suspect's condition.

The Magen David Adom medical response organisation said that in the same area, a 60-year-old man on a bicycle was hit by a vehicle in a suspected car-ramming by the same assailant and was left in "critical condition".

The same suspect then left his car and stabbed another woman, according to police.

An MDA spokesman told AFP that three people had been killed, with several others treated for wounds at a local hospital.

Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett "is currently receiving an update and holding a consultation with the minister of internal security and the commissioner of the police," the premier's office said.