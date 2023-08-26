Owning it: Trump embraces historic mug shot as a branding opportunity

NEW YORK - For most people, a police mug shot would be a badge of dishonour they would do anything to erase.

For Donald Trump, it’s a branding opportunity and political weapon.

The scowling, vengeful stare captured at a Georgia jail on Thursday after Trump was booked on racketeering and conspiracy charges has quickly become his 2024 campaign symbol.

T-shirts, mugs, stickers and beverage coolers bearing the first mug shot of a serving or former US president were put out by his team within hours of the photo’s release.

The image of the 77-year-old – head tilted slightly down, his eyes glowering into the camera – is accompanied on the official merchandise by the words “Never Surrender” in uppercase letters.

Notably absent from the merchandise is the local sheriff’s badge watermark that appeared in the image released by authorities.

While such a photo would surely sink any other political candidate, for Trump it plays into his narrative of a defiant, heroic victim.

“This mug shot will forever go down in history as a symbol of America’s defiance of tyranny,” screamed a fundraising email sent out by Trump 2024, asking supporters to pledge US$47 (S$63) in return for a T-shirt with the image.

New York-based marketing guru Daniel Binns said the photo could be a “hugely powerful” branding tool for Trump.

“As a marketer, this is his genius – that he can reclaim whatever is said, or whatever is accused, or whatever imagery is created, and turn it into something which stands for the story he wants to tell,” the chief executive officer of marketing consultancy Interbrand North America told AFP.

Mr Binns even likened it to the “Hope” poster from Barack Obama’s 2008 successful presidential campaign.

“It couldn’t be more different in terms of what it stands for, but that was an equally iconic piece of imagery,” he said.