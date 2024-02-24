Meta’s Zuckerberg seeks out of lawsuits blaming him for Instagram addiction

CALIFORNIA – Mark Zuckerberg is seeking to avoid being held personally liable in two dozen lawsuits accusing Meta Platforms Inc. and other social media companies of addicting children to their products.

The Meta chief executive officer made his case at a hearing on Feb 23 in California federal court, but the judge did not immediately make a decision. A ruling in Mr Zuckerberg’s favour would dismiss him as a personal defendant in the litigation with no impact on the allegations against Meta.

Holding him personally responsible may be a challenge because of a corporate law tradition of shielding executives from liability, especially at larger companies where decision-making is often layered.

A loss for the billionaire who launched Facebook with friends as a Harvard undergraduate two decades ago could encourage claims against other chief executives in mass personal injury litigation.

Mr Zuckerberg faces allegations from young people and parents that he was repeatedly warned that Instagram and Facebook were not safe for children, but ignored the findings and chose not to share them publicly.

The cases naming Mr Zuckerberg are a small subset of a collection of more than 1,000 suits in state and federal courts by families and public school districts against Meta along with Alphabet Inc.’s Google, ByteDance Ltd.’s TikTok and Snap Inc.

US District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers in Oakland, who is overseeing the federal cases, recently allowed some claims to proceed against the companies while dismissing others.

Plaintiffs contend that as the face of Meta, Mr Zuckerberg has a responsibility to “speak fully and truthfully on the risks Meta’s platforms pose to children’s health”.

“With great power comes great responsibility,” plaintiffs’ lawyers said in a court filing, quoting the Spider Man comics in a footnote. “Unfortunately, Mr. Zuckerberg has not lived up to that maxim.”

Mr Zuckerberg, the world’s fourth-richest person, has argued that he cannot be held personally responsible for actions at Meta just because he is the chief executive officer. His lawyers also claim that Mr Zuckerberg did not have a duty to disclose the safety findings that were allegedly reported to him.

“There is ample legal precedent establishing that being an executive does not confer liability for alleged conduct of a corporation,” a Meta spokesman said in a statement, adding that the claims against Mr Zuckerberg should be dismissed in their entirety.