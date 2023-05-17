McCarthy says debt ceiling deal possible this week as Biden cuts short Asia trip

WASHINGTON - Democratic President Joe Biden and top congressional Republican Kevin McCarthy’s US debt ceiling negotiations ended on Tuesday after less than an hour, as the looming fear of an unprecedented American debt default prompted Biden to cut short an upcoming Asia trip.

But the meeting ended on an upbeat and unexpected note as McCarthy, coming out of the meeting with Biden and other congressional leaders, said, “It is possible to get a deal by the end of the week.”

House of Representatives Speaker McCarthy told reporters Biden is trying to reach a debt ceiling deal by June 1 to lift the threat of economic calamity

“We’ve got a lot of work to do in a short amount of time,” McCarthy told reporters, saying the less-than-an-hour session had set the stage for future conversations.

Biden and McCarthy sat down in the Oval Office with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries and Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell.

The president leaves on Wednesday for a three-day G7 summit in Japan, but a source said Biden decided on Tuesday to skip a stop to Papau New Guinea and Australia afterward.

Ahead of the Oval Office meeting, Biden and McCarthy’s aides have discussed the requirements for two key programs that provide food and cash aid to families, in the past week’s negotiations over raising the government’s $31.4 trillion debt ceiling to avoid an economically catastrophic default.

Expanding the work requirements has been a key demand of Republicans, who are also pushing for spending cuts in exchange for their votes to raise the debt limit.

Biden and McCarthy have little time to strike a deal. On Monday, the Treasury Department reiterated its warning that it could run short of money to pay all its bills as soon as June 1, triggering a default that economists say would be likely to spark a sharp economic downturn.

McCarthy on Tuesday told reporters that his party, which controls the chamber by a 222-213 margin, would only agree to a deal that cuts spending.

“We can raise the debt ceiling if we limit what we’re going to spend in the future,” McCarthy told reporters.

Both parties agree on the need for urgent action.