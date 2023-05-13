G-7 summit statement to target China's 'economic coercion': US source

WASHINGTON - Leaders of the Group of Seven (G-7) countries are set to issue a statement of concern about China’s use of “economic coercion” in its dealings abroad when they gather next week, according to a US official familiar with the discussions.

The statement, a likely component of the overall communique that will be released by leaders during the May 19-21 summit in Hiroshima, Japan, is expected to be paired with a broader written proposal for how the seven advanced economies will work together to counter “economic coercion” from any country.

The main G-7 statement is set to include “a section specific to China” with a list of concerns that include “economic coercion and other behaviour that we have seen specifically from the (People’s Republic of China),” the official said on Friday.

A separate “economic security statement will speak more to tools” used to counter those efforts, including planning and coordination, the person said. In each case, these statements are to expected go further than prior statements by the G-7.

US President Joe Biden has made China a focus of his foreign policy, working to keep the tense and competitive relationship from veering into one of open conflict, including over Taiwan.

The G-7, which also includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom, is closely tied economically to China, the world’s biggest exporter and a key market for many of the seven countries’ companies.

Last month, China called a statement by the G-7 foreign ministers that touched on similar topics “full of arrogance, prejudice against China,” and lodged complaints with this year’s G-7 host, Japan.

Under Mr Biden’s predecessor, President Donald Trump, G-7 statements often offered only a cursory mention of issues involving China. The Biden administration has pushed for more direct statements.

The joint statement issued by all the G-7 leaders every year is intended to signal that the powerful countries are aligned on a range of political and economic issues.

G-7 members will also hold out the prospect of further cooperation with China on areas like climate.

“We’re not for decoupling the US and Chinese economy, we are for de-risking, we are for diversifying,” said the US official. “That principle is very unifying.”

Negotiations over the precise language of the leaders’ joint declarations are still subject to diplomacy and adjustment before they are released during summit.

The G-7 meeting will be a test of how much the members, all rich democracies, can agree on a common approach to China, the world’s second-largest economy.