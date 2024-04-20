Man sets himself on fire outside New York court where Trump trial under way

NEW YORK - A man set himself on fire on April 19 outside the New York courthouse where Donald Trump’s historic hush-money trial was taking place, witnesses said.

A witness on the scene said he first heard the man throwing pamphlets into the air, then saw him douse himself from a can and light himself on fire.

“At that point, I said, ‘Oh shoot, what am I going to see?‘“ the witness told Reuters.

The witness, who called himself Dave and declined to give his last name, said the man burned for several minutes.

“I see a totally charred human being,” a CNN reporter said on the air.

A New York emergency official said a person was taken away on a stretcher after apparently setting themselves on fire. A reason for the incident was not known.

Other witnesses said the man appeared to be calm before he doused himself with liquid.

“It’s hard to even process in your brain,” another witness, who declined to give his name, told Reuters.

A smell of smoke lingered in the plaza shortly after the incident, according to a Reuters witness, and a police officer sprayed a fire extinguisher on the ground. A smouldering backpack and a gas can were visible.

Police quickly taped off the scene of the incident. Nearby, a pamphlet was visible that referred to “evil billionaires” and called on people to “expose this corruption.” The portion that was visible to a Reuters witness did not mention Trump.

The downtown Manhattan courthouse, heavily guarded by police, drew a throng of protesters and onlookers on April 15, the trial’s first day, though crowds have dwindled since then.

Dave, the first witness, told Reuters that several pro-Trump protesters outside the courthouse scattered when the man set himself ablaze. The witness spoke with shaking hands and said he was left in shock.